Why these 12 Central Virginia nurses are on billboards: 'Recognize and appreciate'

Posted at 4:53 PM, May 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Central Virginia nurses are being featured on billboards for National Nurses Week.

Lamar is recognizing 12 area nurses for their hard work by putting their names and faces up on electronic billboards along area highways.

The nurses featured were chosen from online nominations.

“The sheer number of submissions we received for this campaign is a great reflection of how much people value and recognize all that nurses have done, and continue to do, to keep us safe,” Lamar CEO Sean Reilly said. “We are honored to be able to use our national digital billboard network to remind people to recognize and appreciate the work of our nurses.”

Nearly 2,500 nurses will be featured on more than 600 billboards nationwide over the next seven days.

