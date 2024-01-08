Food truck expands with outpost at Hatch food hall in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. -- An up-and-coming food truck operator has dipped his toe into the brick-and-mortar restaurant world.

Henry Fletcher’s 1115 Mobile Kitchen has taken up residence at Hatch Local, where it operates alongside several other dining concepts at the food hall in Manchester.

1115 Mobile Kitchen serves fried chicken sandwiches, as well as nuggets and fries. The company’s menu items also are available in vegan versions.

Fletcher said a stall at the food hall has helped introduce 1115 to new customers, as well as provide a spot where the truck’s fans can consistently find its food.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.