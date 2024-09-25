Watch Now
What we're learning about the 11-year-old shot in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child was shot in their home last night, according to Richmond police.

Police responded to a reported shooting on the 2100 block of Newbourne Street around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, an 11-year-old child, was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

