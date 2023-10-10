10th annual Harvest Festival retuning to Virginia's Chippokes State Park

SURRY COUNTY, Va. -- Organizers have announced that the Harvest Festival will be returning to Chippokes State Park for the 10th year.

The festival celebrates the year's fall harvest and will be held on October 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local craft and food vendors will also be there as well as live music, entertainment, games and crafts.

“The festival will also include tractor drawn hayrides, corn hole game, sack races, vintage games, tiny tractors, a straw fort, but and the fun doesn’t end there,” said Shannon Carlin the Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience.

The Harvest Festival is sponsored by the Friends of Chippokes and is meant to serve as a community outreach event. Organizers say because of that the event will be packed with various opportunities designed to provide fun for every member of the family.

“This year we are proud to feature the Teeny Tiny Farm featuring their different farm animals,” says Carlin, “activities like pumpkin painting or corn cob dolls will give guests something to take home and decorate the yard with this Fall.”

The Farm and Forestry Museum will be open for self-guided tours from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Jones – Stewart Mansion will be open for guided tours throughout the event.

There is no fee for the event, but there is a $7 park entrance fee that applies per vehicle.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!