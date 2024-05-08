Watch Now
Richmond comes together to donate food to the 100k Meals program

CBS 6 is partnering with Puritan Cleaners and Feed More to help make sure Central Virginia families have access to healthy meals.
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 15:38:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you know that one in six kids in Richmond is considered food insecure?

To help the community, Puritan Cleaners has partnered with Feed More to collect food as part of its 100K Meals campaign.

Last year, they provided 35 million pounds of nutritious food distributed to the neighbors wrestling with food insecurity.

They also made over 487,000 healthy meals for seniors and homebound neighbors.

You can make monetary or food donations year-round to any Puritan location.

