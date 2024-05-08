Richmond comes together to donate food to the 100k Meals program

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you know that one in six kids in Richmond is considered food insecure?

To help the community, Puritan Cleaners has partnered with Feed More to collect food as part of its 100K Meals campaign.

Last year, they provided 35 million pounds of nutritious food distributed to the neighbors wrestling with food insecurity.

They also made over 487,000 healthy meals for seniors and homebound neighbors.

You can make monetary or food donations year-round to any Puritan location.

