100-acre site of aborted ‘Project Rocky’ back on the market in Goochland

RICHMOND, Va. -- The planned site of a massive fulfillment center that until last year was in the works for Goochland’s Rockville area is up for grabs.

The 105-acre site at 1990 Ashland Road, where California-based Panattoni Development Co. had been pursuing its codenamed “Project Rocky” development, has hit the market with an asking price of $18.5 million.

Goochland’s economic development office is marketing the site along with Taylor Long Properties, which has the listing. The brokerage’s Ellen Long, Kent Cardwell and Robert Marshall are representing the property’s owners, listed in property records as successor trustees for Nancy Bailey and James Nuckols Jr.

