Virginia mom receives $10 million Valentine’s Day gift: 'I thought he was joking!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flowers, chocolates, $10 million. Not all Valentine's gifts are created equal.

Maria Chicas said she thought her husband was joking when he gave her a winning Virginia Lottery ticket worth $10 million for Valentine's Day.

It was no joke.

"It all happened a few days before Valentine’s Day, when her husband bought the ticket at In & Out Mart, located at 9103 Mathis Avenue in Manassas," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote in an email. "He scratched the ticket and realized it was a winner. That’s when he called his wife."

With the generous gift, the Haymarket woman became the fourth and final top prize in the lottery's Extreme Millions Scratcher game.

"Chicas had the choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes," the lottery spokesperson shared. "She chose the cash option."

Chicas did not say what she planned to do with the money, but hopefully, she was able to buy something nice for her husband for Valentine's Day.