Fire destroys home belonging to Tappahannock family of 10

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — Four adults and six children, including an infant, are without a home after it was destroyed by a fire in Tappahannock Tuesday morning.

Units with the Tappahannock Rescue Squad arrived to the home, located on Rouzie Drive, around 9:30 a.m. after the fire was reported. The Tappahannock-Essex Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly after.

Smoke was coming from the front side of the house as well as the roof when units arrived. Firefighters said they extinguished the fire from the front of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the home is a total loss.

The children's ages range from 14 years old to two months old. You can make a donation to help the family at Rivah Remodeling and Repair located on 628 Charlotte Street in Tappahannock. Call 804-443-4962 for more information.

David Hammond, the owner of Rivah Remodeling, said becoming a donation site was an easy choice because it was his sister, Brenda, and her family that lost their home.

Brenda is a widow and shared her home with her daughter, son-in-law, their seven children and their grandchild.

Even though the tragedy has struck his relatives, he added if it were any family that needed help during this time, he would've made the offer to organize donations for them too. "In a small town, people just do stuff for each other," Hammond said.

To make his point, some donations have already anonymously showed up at the house in a trailer he had parked there to keep a generator out of the rain.