1 person killed in Thanksgiving house fire

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va., — The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the family of a person who died in a house fire on Thanksgiving Day morning.

Deputy Chief Zac Beares said his crews responded to a fire in the 4500 block of Old Shore Road at 9:22 a.m. Thursday.

Photos taken by the Courier-Record showed firefighters arriving at a fully-engulfed home.

Courier-Record

A vehicle parked in front of the structure was also on fire.

The preliminary investigation determined there was a person trapped inside the single-story wood-framed home.

Firefighters initiated an offensive attack to attempt to get inside the home as the roof collapsed.

Courier-Record

One person escaped the flames, but a second victim was found inside, according to Beares.

Crews from Crewe, Burkeville, and Dinwiddie responded to the fire.

They were forced to utilize the rural water supply since there are no hydrants in the county.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire which still remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.