Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Central Virginia 7-Eleven

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A single ticket from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing sold in Central Virginia is worth $1 million, according to officials with the Virginia Lottery.

That ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 1301 Laburnum Avenue in Henrico matched the first five winning numbers. It only missed the Mega Ball number. It

The winning numbers on July 19 were 10, 17, 23, 50, 67 and the Mega Ball was 3.

The person with the winning ticket, which is just one of three tickets sold to match the first five number, has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, lottery officials said.

"The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership," officials said. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery."

Mega Millions became a billion-dollar bet in October 2018 when a ticket bought by a woman in South Carolina came out to $1.537 billion and became the highest Mega Millions prize on record. This record was surpassed in August 2023 by a Florida ticket-buyer who won a $1.6 billion jackpot.

The record for the world’s largest lottery prize goes to the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in California, won in November 2022. The total has not been topped since.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 a play and drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.