LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed when a small plane crashed in Loudoun County Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported at 3:09 p.m. in the 35000 block of Charlestowne Pike in western Loudoun County.

Investigators say the small, private aircraft was located in a field. There was one confirmed fatality, according to state police.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. This is a developing story.