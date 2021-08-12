1 killed after car goes off road, strikes tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wednesday evening.

Police say the crash happened in the 6600 block of Moseley Road around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the driver of a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was driving northbound on Moseley Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.