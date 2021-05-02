1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A 23-year-old man is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in Dinwiddie late Saturday night, according to sheriff's deputies.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4100 block of Beth Lane in North Dinwiddie for the report of a person shot around 10:30 p.m..

When officer arrived they found 23-year-old Waekuon Quendrick Johnson of Petersburg and another 23-year old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said Johnson was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The other male shot remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe that an argument at a neighborhood cookout led to the shooting incident.

Anyone with information should contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or an anonymous tip can be called in to Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.