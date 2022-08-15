1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened along I-95 south near the Maury Street exit just around 3 a.m.

Troopers and Richmond Fire crews worked the crash, which involved a car and a pickup truck. Both were engulfed in flames.

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.