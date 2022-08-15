Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 injured after overnight fiery crash on I-95 in Richmond

Crews work fiery crash on I-95 south in Richmond
Posted at 8:28 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 20:28:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fiery crash involving two vehicles closed lanes as well as an exit ramp along Interstate 95 in Richmond early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened along I-95 south near the Maury Street exit just around 3 a.m.

Troopers and Richmond Fire crews worked the crash, which involved a car and a pickup truck. Both were engulfed in flames.

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone