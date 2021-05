PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- The driver of a sedan is dead after crashing into a fire truck on Interstate 95 on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 6:38 p.m., a sedan hit a fire truck that was in the left lane. At the time of the crash, fire personnel was responding to a prior car crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

