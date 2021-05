HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after a car crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Monday night.

At 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 at the 91 mile-marker.

Initial investigations found that a sedan was heading south when it struck another vehicle. The second vehicle ran off the road and into the northbound lanes and overturned.

One person is dead as result of the accident.