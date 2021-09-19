Man, dog dead after car runs off road, strikes tree

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- A man is dead following a crash in Charles City County on Saturday morning.

At 11:59 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 6900 Block of Route 5 (John Tyler Memorial Highway).

The investigation reveals that a green Morgan convertible was headed east when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, then ran off the road to the right, striking a tree.

John A. Hinson, 73, of Charles City was the driver.

At the time of the crash, Hinson was not wearing a seatbelt. He was partially ejected from the car and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

He had two dogs with him at the time of the crash, neither of which was restrained in the vehicle. One of the dogs was ejected. The other dog survived the crash and was transported by Charles City County Animal Control.