1 dead after car hits pedestrian, runs into telephone pole in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car.

On Thursday around 3:14 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Hopewell Street for a traffic collision involving a four-door sedan that hit a pedestrian and crashed into a telephone pole.

Upon their arrival, responding personnel located the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries who was laying near the road. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the person to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The pedestrian ended up succumbing to their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported for injuries sustained in the crash.

The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting anyone who either witnessed this collision or who may have been traveling in at the time of the collision or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.

Those with information on the incident who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.