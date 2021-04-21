Watch
1 dead, 2 injured after truck crashes into bus, tractor-trailer on I-64

Virginia State Police
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 21, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person died and two others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 Tuesday night.

At 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-64 at the 79 mile marker.

A black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto I-64 east from Broad Street and struck a white Ford E450 bus. The bus ran off the road to the right. The Silverado then struck a tractor-trailer that was in the center lane and overturned.

The drivers of the bus, a 53-year-old woman of Richmond and the Silverado a 51-year-old man of New Kent were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus had one passenger who was treated for life-threatening injuries. The passenger died due to their injuries at the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

