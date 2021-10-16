1 dead, 1 injured in separate Petersburg shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One man is dead and another is injured following two shootings in Petersburg on Friday morning.

During the early morning hours of Friday, police were called to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for a walk-in gunshot wound victim.

Officers dispatched to the hospital were directed to a man who had been shot in the face. The man told officers that the shooting took place on McKenzie Street. The victim was later flown to a hospital for further medical treatment.

While officers were investigating the first shooting, there was a call about a second shooting in the Whitehill Drive area. When officers arrived, they found a man at the intersection of North Whitehill Drive and Mecklenburg Street who had died from gunshot injuries.

The victim has been identified as Derian Vaughan, 22, of Petersburg.

At this time, there is no suspect information available and it isn't clear if the shootings are connected.

Detectives are working on both crimes and need assistance from the community.

They are asking for anyone who was in the area of either shooting, which happened between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.m who saw or heard anything to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go to www.P3tips.com.