1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Henrico hotel

HENRICO, Va. -- One person is dead and another is left critically injured following a shooting outside a Henrico hotel on Tuesday night.

Henrico Police say they were called to the 6800 block of Paragon Place around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. On arrival, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for their wounds but the female victim succumbed to her injuries.

"Right now police officers are securing the scene detectives are arriving. But we ask anyone in the area that may have seen or heard anything, please contact the police immediately," Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka said.

Anyone with information who does not feel comfortable speaking with police can use the P3 app or can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.