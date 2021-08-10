1 dead, 1 critically injured in Henrico double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead and another is critically injured following a double shooting in Henrico on Monday night.

On Monday around 9:59 p.m., Henrico 911 received an emergency call about a shooting in the 1600 block of Hope Road. First responders arrived at the scene to assist two adult female victims.

One victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries. The second victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Henrico Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything during this incident while remaining anonymous. If you have information, you may call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit your tips online at p3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.