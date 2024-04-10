Students share stories after shootout near Virginia State campus: 'It was just scary'

ETTRICK, Va. — More than 12 hours after students reported a shootout near the Virginia State University campus in Ettrick, Virginia, Chesterfield Police collected evidence from the

crime scene. A 15-year-old girl injured in the shooting near Boisseau Street and 2nd Avenue has since been released from the hospital. No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

"It was just scary. A bunch of stuff happens on campus, but a shootout? That’s crazy. We’ve never had an actual shooting on campus, ever since being here, and we’ve been here since the summer. We haven’t ever been around things like that," Virginia State University students Jazaeri and Afia told CBS 6.

WTVR

Virginia State officials said those responsible for the shooting were not affiliated with the school and promised the immediate launch of a "new robust safety plan."

The details of that plan were not made available, though students told CBS 6 on the day after the shooting they have been asked to show their IDs more frequently on campus.

Chesterfield Police are using video captured of the shootout to help identify, find, and bring to justice those responsible.

"I’m not scared that something’s going to happen. It doesn’t involve me," neighbor Tommy Reekes said. "But I just hate to see kids hurting each other. There’s no sense in that."

Reekes said he heard the shootout from his home near the crime scene.

WTVR

"Multiple gunshots. It was like a semi-automatic gun, you know, two different-sized guns. You could hear the big ‘boom boom’ from the big gun and then it was like they were firing back and forth from each other," he said.

Virginia State University was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.