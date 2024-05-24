'Celebration of Heroes' concert, parades and services herald Memorial Day weekend events in Central Virginia

A number of events are taking place across Central Virginia to commemorate Memorial Day, May 27. We've also included some weekend events taking place as well.
Big Tent: A Celebration of Heroes with the Richmond Symphony honoring our military heroes for Memorial Day
Hickory Hill Community Center
300 East Belt Boulevard in Richmond
Saturday at 5 p.m. (Rain date is May 26)
The pre-show for the free concert begins at 5 p.m. with the Youth Community Strings ensemble and Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra. Then Valentina Peleggi leads the Richmond Symphony performance at 7 p.m.
Details: https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/big-tent/
Sandston Memorial Day Parade
Sandston Memorial Recreation Center
11 J B Finley Road in Sandston
Monday from 1 – 4 p.m.
1 p.m. — Sandston Parade, from Beulah Road to Williamsburg Road to JB Finley Street.
2 - 4 p.m. — Free Block Party with live music, activities and exhibitor booths
Details: https://henrico.us/calendar/sandston-parade-2024/
Seven Pines National Cemetery
400 E Williamsburg Road in Sandston
The public is invited to help place American flags on the 1,144 graves at Seven Pines National Cemetery on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Then on Memorial Day there will be a special service to honor those soldiers at noon.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Seven%20Pines%20National%20Cemetery/676369622755153/
WATCH: 2023 Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial
68th annual Commonwealth of Virginia’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater at Virginia War Memorial
Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to noon
The live ceremony will be broadcast on CBS 6, at WTVR.com/Live2and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.
Details: http://vawarmemorial.org/events/
Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Harrison National Cemetery
8620 Varina Road in Richmond
Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
Details: https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/ftharrison.asp
Memorial Day Ceremony at Glendale National Cemetery
8301 Willis Church Road in Richmond
Monday at 9 a.m.
Join Glendale Ruritan members, Henrico County Police and Fire and members of the community in placing flags on the gravesites of the fallen on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/glendale.asp
Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier
6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg
The park will be open Memorial Day weekend with special activities and will honor fallen military members on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Call 804-861-2408 for details or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
Woody/Nelsen Funeral Home Flag Exchange
Exchange old, torn, or soiled American flag for a free new 3 feet by 5 feet flag. In exchange, retired flag will be given proper disposal in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code under the auspices of The Virginia War Memorial.
The program takes place on Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July
Woody Funeral Homes are located at:
• 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County
• 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian
• 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville
Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:
• 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond
• 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland
Call 804-288-3013 for more information.
Additional Events
35th Annual Pow Wow Upper Mattaponi Pow Wow
Tribal Grounds at 13476 King William Road in King William (Route 30 near Central Garage)
Grounds open 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday
The grand entry will take place at noon on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday
There is free admission, but donations are accepted.
Details: https://umitribe.org/ or https://umitribe.org/2024/02/27/2024-pow-wow/
Ashland Fourth Fridays
Every fourth Friday through September in Downtown Ashland starting Friday, May 24 from 5 - 8 p.m.
Shops will be open late, farm-to-table fresh fare, and free live concerts every fourth Friday from May to September in Downtown Ashland.
Details https://www.ashlandvirginia.com/fourthfridays
BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness
Discover what lies beneath the skin at the Science Museum of Virginia.
May 25 through Labor Day from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
There are extended hours each Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Details: https://smv.org/explore/things-to-do/body-worlds-anatomy-of-happiness/
67th annual Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell
Don't miss free concerts, dance and events and more May 24 -Sept. 21.
For a complete list of concerts and events, click here.
