Vigil at Highland Springs High will honor Jahiem Dickerson

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Highland Springs community will celebrate the young life of Jahiem Dickerson Monday evening.

The 16-year-old, who was killed in a shooting in the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after 12:10 a.m. Saturday, was a student at Highland Springs High School and played on the Springer's basketball team.

A candlelight vigil in Dickerson's memory is planned for 6 p.m. at Highland Springs High School.

Those in attendance are asked to wear white and gold.

School officials said grief counselors will be at the high school Monday to speak with students who need their help.

"Please keep the Highand Springs community in your thoughts following the untimely loss of a Springer student," reads a post on the Henrico County Public Schools Facebook page Saturday.

Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents Varina District, said the community will be there for the family.

"Collectively, that's what I hope we can do over the next couple of days. Not focus on what happened, but focus on just being there," Nelson said. "Highland Springs is good for being there for its community."

WTVR Highland Springs High School

Police: Suspect fled

Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said officers and EMS crews were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after 12:10 a.m. for a report of shooting.

"Emergency dispatchers obtained information that one person had been shot outside, and the suspect fled the area," Pecka wrote.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, Pecka said.

Henrico Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

"This is yet another tragic incident. Working together, we can keep our community safe. Call police if you have information," Pecka said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794, Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000 or submit tips via smartphone at P3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.