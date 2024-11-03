Richmond SPCA Fur Ball sets new fundraising record to help animals: 'We are immensely grateful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA's 26th annual Fur Ball at the Jefferson Hotel broke a new fundraising record to pay for life-saving care for thousands of animals.

The money raised at the event Saturday night replenishes the agency's Cinderella Fund, which helps provide life-saving veterinary care for the estimated 4,000 animals the agency will take in next year, according to Matthew Gray-Keeling.

"What the Richmond SPCA does is unique in Virginia," Gray-Keeling, the balls chairperson, said. "We provide rehabilitative veterinary care to every animal that comes in our door, whether they need a lot of veterinary care or just some vaccinations, and that costs a lot of money."

The gala, which features the Pets on Parade down the historic hotel's legendary staircase, is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.

This year's Fur Ball raised at least $824,000, which shattered last year's record of $732,000.

Gray-Keeling said he was "immensely grateful" to all who made the event such a success.

"It takes an enormous number of volunteers to make tonight's event happen, and a huge number of supporters and donors," Gray-Keeling said. "So we are immensely grateful to all of them for their support."

