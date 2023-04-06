Longtime Midlothian restaurateur opens new coffee shop on a golf course

RICHMOND, Va. — In the two years since her family closed their longtime Midlothian restaurant, A Taste of Italy, Josephine Parlanti has felt a bit like a fish out of water as she looked for a new career path. Her family had run the restaurant for 25 years and Parlanti grew up in the business, first working under her father’s tutelage and later with her brother as co-owner. Other family members had restaurants going back 40 years. Though food and hospitality are very much in her blood, she said she and her brother were burned out when they decided to close. Parlanti decided to try other things, to no avail. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews