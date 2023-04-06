Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Longtime Midlothian restaurateur opens new coffee shop on a golf course

Josiessignage-700x525.jpg
<i>(BizSense file photos)</i>
Josie’s took over a space in the Independence clubhouse next to the pro shop.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Josiessignage-700x525.jpg
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 11:01:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. — In the two years since her family closed their longtime Midlothian restaurant, A Taste of Italy, Josephine Parlanti has felt a bit like a fish out of water as she looked for a new career path. Her family had run the restaurant for 25 years and Parlanti grew up in the business, first working under her father’s tutelage and later with her brother as co-owner. Other family members had restaurants going back 40 years. Though food and hospitality are very much in her blood, she said she and her brother were burned out when they decided to close. Parlanti decided to try other things, to no avail. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone