Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

Singer Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday, according to multiple sources. He was 34.
Carter shot to fame back in the late 1990s as a pop singer, releasing four studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only nine years old. His first album sold a million copies.
He toured with the Backstreet Boys, which his older brother Nick was a member of. He also opened for big names like Britney Spears.
Carter made appearances on popular Nickelodeon shows.
His last album, "LØVË" was released in 2018.
Carter made a special appearance in Richmond at the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in 2004.
