Tale of 2 cities: Councillor of Richmond in London visits RVA, meets with Mayor Avula at Virginia House

RICHMOND, Va. — An event held at Virginia House on Thursday night was centered around some River City history and brought together two Richmond mayors.

Councillor Richard Pyne, mayor of Richmond upon Thames, which is a borough in London, was in town to connect with Richmond Mayor Danny Avula.

The Richmond chapter of the English-Speaking Union set up the visit because the two areas are considered sister cities due to historical ties.

Richmond, Virginia was named after the Richmond in the United Kingdom because of the similarities in the view of the James River to that of the view of the River Thames.

