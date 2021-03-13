UK: Hundreds defy virus restrictions to remember slain woman

LONDON -- Hundreds of people in London have defied coronavirus restrictions to pay their respects to a 33-year-old woman who disappeared while walking home from a friend's apartment and was found dead a week later.

The case has sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a police officer has been charged with Sarah Everard's kidnapping and murder.

It also has spurred a national conversation about violence against women.

Metropolitan Police constable Wayne Couzens appeared in court on Saturday for the first time since he was arrested on suspicion of abducting and killing Everard, whose body was found hidden in a wooded area on Wednesday.

Couzens served in an armed police unit responsible for guarding embassies and Parliament.