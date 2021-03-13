Menu

Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

UK: Hundreds defy virus restrictions to remember slain woman

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Augstein/AP
People gather, at the band stand in Clapham Common, in memory of Sarah Everard, after an official vigil was cancelled, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on March 3. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain Woman Slain
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 16:32:13-05

LONDON -- Hundreds of people in London have defied coronavirus restrictions to pay their respects to a 33-year-old woman who disappeared while walking home from a friend's apartment and was found dead a week later.

The case has sent shockwaves across the U.K. because a police officer has been charged with Sarah Everard's kidnapping and murder.

It also has spurred a national conversation about violence against women.

Metropolitan Police constable Wayne Couzens appeared in court on Saturday for the first time since he was arrested on suspicion of abducting and killing Everard, whose body was found hidden in a wooded area on Wednesday.

Couzens served in an armed police unit responsible for guarding embassies and Parliament.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates