Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

Tweet recalls queen's loving anniversary speech

items.[0].image.alt
Frank Augstein/AP
A photo of Britain's Prince Philip is among flowers left by the public outside the gates of Windsor Castle, a day after the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
APTOPIX Britain Prince Philip
Posted at 7:50 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 19:50:02-04

LONDON — The Twitter account of Britain's royal family has featured a tribute Queen Elizabeth II gave to Prince Philip for the couple's 50th wedding anniversary.

An excerpt from a speech the queen made in 1997 was posted Saturday, the day after Philip died at age 99.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know,” Elizabeth said of her husband in the anniversary speech.

Philip also had words of gratitude for his wife and monarch at the time.

“I think the main lesson that we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient of any happy marriage,” he said. “You can take it from me that the queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

A portrait of of the couple taken by photographer Anne Leibovitz and first released in 2016 on Philip’s 95th birthday accompanied Saturday's Twitter post.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates