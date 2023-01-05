PHOTOS: Mosaic of mourners bids farewell to Benedict XVI

Share Facebook

The coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried away after a funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo

Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo

Dignitaries watch as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried away after a funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP Photo

People hold a banner as they gather in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) AP Photo

Pope Francis during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP Photo

Cardinals arrive in procession ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP Photo

Priests prepare for the holy communion during the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo

Members of the church attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo

Pope Francis, centre, sits as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square is carrying during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) AP Photo

Pope Francis, centre, starts a funeral mass as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is placed at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo

Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP Photo

A guard stands as the fog covers the St. Peter's Basilica Dome in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) AP Photo

Pope Francis, centre, starts a funeral mass as the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is placed at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) AP Photo

Pope Francis, centre, attends a funeral mass next to the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) AP Photo

Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, center, censes the coffin containing the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis, right, in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo

Pope Francis stands next to the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after a funeral mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) AP Photo

People occupy their positions at the St. Peter's Square at the Vatican ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement, his days mainly devoted to prayer and reflection. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo

In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Pope Francis touches the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI after his funeral mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP) AP Photo

Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo

Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo

People start taking their seats at dawn ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo

Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) AP Photo

In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, Bishops Georg Gaenswein, right, and Diego Ravelli cover the face of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with a white silk veil as he rests in a cypress coffin in St. Peter's Basilica, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, the night before his funeral mass presided over by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95. (Vatican Media via AP) AP Photo

