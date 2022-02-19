Watch
Ottawa crackdown: Police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

Police in Canada say they have made more than 100 arrests and progress in clearing out truckers who have paralyzed Ottawa for three weeks in a protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 19, 2022
Hundreds of police moved into the capital’s downtown Friday morning and began taking protesters into custody and towing away big rigs blocking the streets. Many truckers left on their own.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell says police are in control of the situation on the ground and are continuing to push forward to take control the streets.

He says they will work around the clock until that happens.

