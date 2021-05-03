Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

New stage in Rome's Colosseum will restore majestic view

items.[0].image.alt
Domenico Stinellis/AP
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, few visitors arrive for their tour of the ancient Colosseum, in Rome. Italy's culture ministe Dario Franceschini announced Sunday, May 2, 2021 project to build and install a retractable structure, a high-tech, light-weight stage inside the Roman Colosseum which will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument." The stage had existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)
Italy Colosseum
Posted at 10:32 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 22:32:29-04

ROME -- Italy’s culture minister says a project to build a high-tech, light-weight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument."

The minister on Sunday announced a 18.5 million euro ($22 million) contract to build and install the retractable structure that will restore the traditional “arena,” or stage for combat for gladiatorial shows in ancient Rome.

The stage was original to the 1st Century amphitheater and existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates