Menu

Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

Myanmar forces kill over 100 in deadliest day since coup

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Protesters gather tires to add to the fires set during a rally against the military coup Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Tarmwe township in Yangon, Myanmar. The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations. (AP Photo)
APTOPIX Myanmar
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 18:35:37-04

YANGON, Myanmar -- As Myanmar’s military celebrates the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade in the country’s capital, soldiers and police elsewhere have reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month’s coup.

By Saturday night, the online news site Myanmar Now reported the death toll had reached 114.

A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

That's more than the previous high on March 14, which ranged in count from 74 to 90.

The killings quickly drew international condemnation, with multiple diplomatic missions to Myanmar releasing statements condemning the deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates