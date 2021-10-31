Watch
NewsInternational News

Actions

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Fernando Llano<br/>
A woman made up as a "Catrina" and wearing a face shield posed for a photo during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Altars and artwork from around the country were on display in a parade, as Mexicans honor the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Mexico Day of the Dead
Posted at 5:48 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 17:49:00-04

MEXICO CITY — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to their decease loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway.

There was a special altar in downtown Mexico City dedicated to those who died of COVID-19.

For most, it was a joyful return, above all, to public activities.

But the last year was so difficult that there were some tears at the coronavirus memorial.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.