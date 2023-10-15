Holly Willoughby leaves ‘This Morning’ after reportedly being targeted in alleged kidnap and murder plot

Popular British television host Holly Willoughby has announced she is stepping away from the ITV program “This Morning,” after she was reportedly the target of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot.

“I’ve let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to ‘This Morning,’” Willoughby wrote in a post shared on Instagram Tuesday.

She continued: “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

Willoughby thanked her co-workers, the show’s guests, and the viewers, calling them “the very best company every day.”

“I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” she concluded, adding, “I will miss you all so much.”

She made no mention of the alleged plot against her. A British man was charged last week with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, according to The Guardian.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Holly Willoughby, here in 2022, is stepping away from the ITV program “This Morning,” after she was reportedly the target of an alleged kidnapping and murder plot.

Willoughby had been off air since Thursday while the investigation unfolded.

ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said in a statement that the network is sad to see Willoughby go.

“We are sad that Holly is leaving This Morning, but respect her decision which we know will have been extremely difficult for her to make,” he said. “Holly is one of the best loved, respected and most accomplished broadcasters in the UK. She has been at the heart of This Morning for the past 14 years, and she is adored by our viewers.

He concluded: “Holly has brought her unique brand of warmth, energy, humour and fun to one of the country’s most popular daytime shows, and everyone on the programme will miss her enormously. She remains a much loved member of the ITV family and we look forward to continuing to work with her in the future.”