Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is celebrated

Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
People light lamps on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
Posted at 3:58 PM, Nov 04, 2021
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indians across the country are celebrating the Diwali festival amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising air pollution.

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends.

Many light oil lamps or candles to symbolize a victory of light over darkness.

Last year, celebrations were upended by a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections, but festivities this year seem to be back. Even though the government has asked people to avoid large gatherings, markets have been buzzing ahead of the festival, with eager crowds buying flowers, lanterns and candles.

Experts have warned that the festival season could bring a renewed spike in infections if COVID-19 health measures aren’t enforced.

