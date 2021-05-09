Watch
Death toll soars to 50 in school bombing in Afghan capital

Mariam Zuhaib/AP
A man cries over the body of a victim of deadly bombings on Saturday near a school, at a cemetery west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 9, 2021. The Interior Ministry said Sunday the death toll in the horrific bombing at the entrance to a girls' school in the Afghan capital has soared to some 50 people, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old, and the number of wounded in Saturday's attack has also climbed to more than 100. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Afghanistan
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 09, 2021
KABUL, Afghanistan -- Grieving families are burying their dead following a horrific bombing at a girls’ school in the Afghan capital that killed 50 people, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old.

The number of wounded in Saturday’s attack has also climbed to more than 100.

Three explosions outside the school entrance struck as students were leaving for the day.

The blasts occurred in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the west of the capital. The Taliban denied responsibility, condemning the attack.

The area has been hit by brutal attacks targeting minority Shiites and most often claimed by the Islamic State affiliate operating in the country. No one has yet claimed Saturday’s bombings.

