Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti has climbed sharply, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured.

The updated figures Sunday from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection follow a previous count of 304 dead.

U.S. Geological Survey officials said the quake struck 7 miles from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said. That is 78 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The earthquake almost razed some towns.

Joseph Odelyn/AP Firefighters search for survivors inside a collapsed building, after Saturday´s 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

Prime Minister Ariel Henry says aid was being deployed to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the nation.

U.S. President Joe Biden authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the U.S effort to help Haiti.

"High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread" and that "past events with this alert level have required a national or international level response," USGS officials said.

According to the Associated Press, people in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor, and many of them rushed out into the streets in fear.

The disaster added to the plight of Haitians, who already were struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, deepening poverty and a presidential assassination.

The impoverished country is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes.

And there are fears the widespread damage will worsen by early next week, with Tropical Storm Grace predicted to reach Haiti late Monday or early Tuesday.