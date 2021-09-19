Watch
'A big gray elephant': Paris' Arc de Triomphe is wrapped up

Lewis Joly/AP
A man stands in front of the wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Paris. The "Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project by late artist Christo and Jeanne-Claude is on view until Oct. 3. Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming silver and blue fabric, but to touch it too — as the artists had intended. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
France Arc de Triomphe
Posted at 11:23 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 23:23:33-04

PARIS — The city of Paris is unveiling a monumental artwork built around an actual monument: the Arc de Triomphe completely wrapped in silver and blue fabric.

The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived of the project in 1961, will open Saturday. Visits will take place for nearly three weeks.

At weekends, the Arc de Triomphe’s traffic-heavy roundabout will be entirely pedestrianized.

Visitors to the famous Napoleonic arch, which dominates the Champs-Elysees Avenue, will not only be able to see the gleaming fabric, but also touch it — as the artists had intended.

Those climbing the 50 meters (164 feet) to the top — will step on the fabric when they reach the roof terrace.

