4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader statue

Ben Birchall/AP
Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England, Sunday June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 15:39:31-05

LONDON — Four anti-racism demonstrators have been cleared of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in southwestern England.

Protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston and dump it in Bristol’s harbor on June 7, 2020.

The demonstration and toppling were part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Loud cheers rang out from a packed public gallery at Bristol Crown Court as a jury acquitted the four on Wednesday.

From left, Sage Willoughby, Jake Skuse, Milo Ponsford and Rhian Graham outside Bristol Crown Court, Bristol, England, Wednesday Jan. 5, 2021. The four anti-racism demonstrators were cleared Wednesday of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in southwestern England 18 months ago. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

