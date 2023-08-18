Foster dog that alerted family about marina fire is back up for adoption

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — He's a hero without a home. ThePortsmouth foster dog who saved a family from a marina fire last week is up for adoption again.

Moose, a Great Pyrenees, was adopted shortly after his act of heroism by a different family than the one who briefly fostered him. But now he's back at the Portsmouth Humane Society after his adoption didn't work out.

"It is very common for someone who takes a pet home as temporary foster to say this is not the right fit for us," said Dyanna Uchiek, executive director at Portsmouth Humane.

Dereck Miracle/WTKR

Uchiek added there's no judgment.

"We just want to work with people and make sure everyone finds the right fit. Because if they come back after a few days in foster care that person can say, 'they really love squeaky toys. They're great in the car. They're housebroken,'" Uchiek said.

You might be wondering, why didn't the foster family take Moose home?

"The foster family never intended to keep him forever. Bringing a dog home from the shelter just to give them an overnight or a few hours out of the shelter is a great opportunity for them to reset and relax from being a shelter dog," Uchiek said.

The family said they plan to foster again but weren't able to keep a large dog full time.

"Our shelter has been struggling with cats and dogs for several months. We have no open cages for dogs. We have few open cages for cats. And we still continue to receive requests," explained Uchiek.

Staff said they're always looking for good people to foster or adopt.

The family Moose rescued had been fostering Moose as part of the "Paws Around P-town" program where people can take a shelter dog on a "field trip" for a few days to help the pet get adopted.

If you would like to adopt Moose, or any pets at the Portsmouth Humane Society, click here.