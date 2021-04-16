Spate of shootings has Richmond neighborhood on edge

RICHMOND, Va. -- For several nights in a row, random gunfire calls and drive-by shootings have kept Richmond Police busy.

Tuesday a Huguenot High School junior was hit by a bullet as she watched TV. She's still recovering at Chippenham Hospital.

A tiny hole in a piece of siding on a house on Powell Street on Richmond's Southside is causing huge problems for the 17-year-old girl and her family.

"A bullet went through her wrist and into her side,” said a woman, who did not want to give her name. “And it's a shame for an innocent bystander to be hurt or be killed."

The teen was hospitalized as the bullet that went through her wrist shattered several ribs.

"She could've very well been gone or taken away from us just like that, because someone wants revenge or is just trying to shoot someone else," said the woman.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, in the area of Orcutt, Bryce and Powell streets, gunfire echoed across the area.

Crime Insider sources said several homes were hit, including the teen's house.

People living in the area say the shots got louder and louder as they looked for places to take cover.

"It worries me man, I have little sisters and stepdaughters,” said Joel Diaz. “It's two houses down and it could've happened to us."

Sources said the teen girl hit appears to be a random victim. Her mom says she's worried about others that live in this area.

"We talk to each other and know each other,” the mother said. “It's a nice neighborhood and quiet usually, but recently I don't know what's going on. I wish it would stop. It needs to stop."

