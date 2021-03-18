Menu

Richmond Police search for hit-and-run suspect in Museum District

Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:42:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are searching for a suspect in a dark-colored car who they said hit a pedestrian in the Museum District last week, then took off.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on March 9 in the 1000 block of N. Thompson Street, according to Richmond Police.

The car fled the scene after hitting the person and was last seen headed east on W. Grace Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The only details they were able to provide about the suspect vehicle was it is a small, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

