Man shot dead, teen arrested in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- A man was killed in a shooting Thursday night, and Hanover deputies have taken a teen into custody.

"Identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification," Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson Lt. James Cooper wrote in an email. "Based on the evidence and information at the scene, deputies immediately took a male juvenile into custody in relation to this incident."

Crime Insider sources said the suspect is 15 years old.

That teen, whose name has not been released, was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Bell Creek Road just after 10 p.m. for the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jacob Dwayne Martin of Mechanicsville, according to deputies.

"There is no threat to the community and deputies are not looking for any additional suspects in connection to this incident," Cooper wrote.

This is a developing story.

