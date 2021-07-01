Watch
Death investigation underway after double shooting in Petersburg

Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 01, 2021
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police said they're investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another person injured early Thursday morning.

Petersburg officers responded to the shooting around midnight, according to their Twitter.

It happened in the 700 block of Blick Street.

When they arrived, they found one victim in critical condition and another with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Later, they said one of the victims had died.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The only details police provided about the victims was one who died was a female, but they did not state her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

