Police: Video shows thieves stealing catalytic converters from a church van

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for help in identifying suspects seen on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a parked van in the early hours of Feb. 28.

According to a social media post from Chesterfield Police, the larceny happened in the 16500 block of Hull Street Road.

Police said the suspects were two males and a female in a red, four-door sedan.

The van belongs to Chesterfield Baptist Church.

"During the last weekend of February, the catalytic converters of Chesterfield Baptist Church’s van were stolen," Senior Pastor Sammy Frame wrote in an email. "At this point, all physical and video evidence has been turned over to the Chesterfield Police Department and we look forward to the results of their investigation. We will reserve any further comments until the conclusion of that investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit a tip on p3tips.com.