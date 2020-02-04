Two displaced after Midlothian house fire

Menu

Posted: 8:08 PM, Feb 03, 2020
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were displaced following a house fire in Chesterfield County Monday night.

Around 5 p.m., crews responded to the 14000 block of Fountain View Drive in Midlothian for a large house fire.

In total, about 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which could be seen from as far away as the St. Francis Medical Center.

Officials say that the house was declared a "total loss" in terms of water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, and a dog was rescued from the home.

Crews are investigating what sparked the fire.

