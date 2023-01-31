Vigil honors Codi Bigsby as search continues 1 year after disappearance: 'We are not going to give up'

HAMPTON, Va. — Tuesday marks a year since four-year-old Codi Bigsby of Hampton was reported missing.

It was January 31, 2022 when Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing and there's still no sign of his whereabouts. Shortly after Codi went missing, Cory was arrested and now sits behind bars on multiple felony child neglect charges that are not related to his son's disappearance.

Monday night, the community came together to hold a vigil in Codi's honor. Nancy Strickland, a search volunteer and organizer of the vigil, said she is hopeful Codi is still alive.

"We are praying every night that he is going to be alive," Strickland told News 3's Leondra Head. "But if not, we still want to bring him home. We are going to continue to search. We are not going to give up."

With candles in hand, a small group gathered near Codi’s home to keep Codi’s name alive. Community members prayed for Codi.

"Lord, wherever this child may be, please watch over him. Continue to let him know we love him and care for him and that we're not stopping," one person said during a prayer.

"This child has become Hampton Roads' child," said Joe Slabinski, with Water Team Inc. "He's our child."

Water Team Inc. has been involved in the search for Bigsby over the last year.

Nancy Strickland said it was vital for her to organize this vigil to bring the community together.

"Codi, I’m so sorry for everything you’ve been through. So many people from all over the world loved you," Strickland said.

Many at the candlelight vigil have been on the journey, searching for Codi.

"The second day it was announced he was missing, I started coming out and searching," Amanda, a volunteer searcher said. She and other search volunteers want closure.

"Just some answers on where we can find him. Even if he has passed or if he’s alive, we can bring him home and be a happy child. If he’s passed, we can lay him to rest and be at peace," Amanda said.

Hampton Police said they have no new information on where Codi could be.

